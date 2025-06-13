Everett police arrest woman after stolen vehicle crashes into building

A woman was arrested in Everett on Thursday morning after police say she crashed a stolen vehicle while trying to evade officers, according to a statement from the Everett Police Department.

Officers were first alerted to the stolen vehicle around 10:30 a.m. through the city’s Flock Safety license plate reader system, which flagged the vehicle in central Everett.

Police located the car shortly afterward and tried to stop it, but the driver did not pull over and sped away.

Officers did not initiate a pursuit.

The suspect ultimately crashed the vehicle into a business near the intersection of 42nd Street and Rucker Avenue.

She was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.

Police identified the driver as a woman in her 30s.

She was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

