Everett police arrest man after allegedly shooting boss in the face

Everett Police arrested a 43-year-old man after a workplace dispute led to a shooting at a home on Sunday evening.

According to police reports, the suspect, Anthony Carlos Gutierrez, is accused of shooting his manager in the face during a discussion at the manager’s home.

The incident happened around 5:09 p.m. on Sunday when the victim called 911 to report being shot by an employee.

Police responded to a home in Everett, where they found the victim in a nearby back house. The victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the cheek, was taken to Providence Hospital for treatment.

According to the police report, Gutierrez had visited the victim to discuss child support paperwork. The victim stated that Gutierrez appeared upset and confused during their conversation.

The situation escalated when Gutierrez allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim. The victim ran to a back house with his girlfriend and child, locking the door before calling 911.

Officers secured the scene and found evidence of the shooting inside the home, including bloodstains and spent shell casings from a .22-caliber firearm. SWAT teams later searched the residence but did not locate the suspect.

Police traced Gutierrez to the Tulalip Casino using information from the victim’s construction company, which reported unusual activity on a company credit card.

Gutierrez had rented a room at the casino, where officers apprehended him and discovered a magazine for a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his possession.

Gutierrez was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a charge of first-degree assault.

©2024 Cox Media Group