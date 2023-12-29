Everett permanent housing facility still in limbo after closure for drug contamination

EVERETT, Wash. — A permanent housing facility called Clare’s Place in Everett is still working its way toward reopening after months of decontamination.

The facility was closed back in October after health department tests showed high levels of meth and fentanyl contamination in 48 of the 65 apartment units.

Sixty of the residents were ordered to evacuate the building. Most of them moved into a temporary pallet shelter paid for by the city. Officials say that the move cost the county an estimated $400,000.

Decontamination then started in early November.

The company contracted to do the cleaning told the Everett Herald that having good air filtration is the best way to prevent drug contamination. In response to that recommendation, part of the re-model included installing new heating, ventilation, and HVAC systems.

A spokesperson told KIRO 7 they don’t know when the facility will be back open.

















