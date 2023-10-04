Everett officers, K-9 track and arrest man accused of domestic violence

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett officers, with the help of K-9 Saxon, were able to track and arrest a man accused of domestic violence on Monday.

The Everett Police Department got reports of domestic violence and sent officers to a home. When officers arrived, they established probable cause for assault.

The EPD said later that evening the accused man, in his 20s, got on a bus headed to Everett. When the man realized there was a police car behind the bus he exited and ran on foot.

Officer Klages and his K-9 partner Saxon then arrived at the scene. K-9 Saxon tracked the man to a yard where he was hiding under a boat. The EPD said K-9 Saxon helped officers take down the man as he fought with officers.

The man was later booked into jail.

“Outstanding work Officer Klages and Saxon!! Thank you for your hard work and for keeping us safe!!!” said the EPD.

