Everett man pleads guilty after pipe bomb destroyed car at an apartment complex

SEATTLE — A man pleaded guilty to charges connected to a pipe bomb explosion that destroyed his neighbor’s car parked at an apartment complex in Everett.

Steven Goldstine admitted to three federal felonies: illegally possessing a destructive device, having a gun illegally, and possessing ammunition.

Originally, he was also being investigated for a potential hate crime.

Things escalated the next day when Goldstine left a voicemail for the victims, referencing the explosion and using racial slurs. That call became a key part of the investigation.

Police later reviewed surveillance footage that linked Goldstine to the bombing. A search of his home turned up more evidence, including 700 rounds of ammo, a firearm, and clothes matching what the suspect was wearing in the video.

Because of past felony convictions for burglary, arson, and possessing stolen property, Goldstine isn’t legally allowed to have guns or ammunition.

Investigators also uncovered a video from back in 2020 that shows Goldstine pointing a gun at protesters.

He’s currently awaiting sentencing by a federal judge.

©2025 Cox Media Group