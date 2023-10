EVERETT, Wash. — The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett is hosting a WW2 plane runup on October 26th.

Both the American P-501 and German Fieseler Fi 156 Storch will be on display.

The event will start at 2 p.m. weather permitting.

General admission tickets are currently available on the museum’s website and can also be purchased at the door.





©2023 Cox Media Group