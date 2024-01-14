Everett firefighters battle blaze at marina, 2 boathouses destroyed

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett firefighters battled a fire at the Everett Marina Central Docks Sunday morning.

The Everett Fire Department said a report came in around 2:45 a.m. of a major fire spreading to neighboring boathouses on the I-Dock.

“Firefighters worked tirelessly in subfreezing temperatures and icy conditions to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading,” said EFD.

It took a little over an hour to extinguish the fire.

Everett police evacuated people from neighboring boats. Marysville and Tulalip Bay crews also provided aid.

EFD said there were no injuries but two boathouses suffered heavy damage, with one a total loss.

EFD also said the vessels that were stored in each house were destroyed. The outside of two other boathouses and their electrical boxes were also damaged.

EFD said firefighters will stay at the scene throughout the day to address any hotspots.

After investigating, EFD believes the fire was started by the compressor of a deep freezer plugged in on the dock.

“The freezer was not rated for outdoor use,” said EFD. “It is crucial to note that when using a freezer or refrigerator outdoors, it is essential to ensure that it is rated for outdoor use. Appliances are designed to withstand specific temperature tolerances, but running an appliance continuously in extremely cold conditions can lead to various issues.”

EFD said ice can build up on the outside of the compressor and cold weather can clog or crack parts of the compressor. Also, a running freezer in subzero temperatures can freeze the oil in the compressor, making it too thick to circulate, which leads to the compressor burning out.

EFD said to follow manufacturer guidelines to make sure your appliance can handle cold temps.

EFD also gave recommendations for marina and boat safety during freezing weather.

“During the winter season, boat marinas are at a higher risk of experiencing fires, mainly due to the subfreezing temperatures and the presence of flammable materials,” said EFD. “The leading causes of boat fires are electrical malfunctions, poor housekeeping, and unattended portable heaters.”

EFD gave these safety tips:

Install smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in your boat and make sure they are in working condition.

Never leave operating electrical equipment, including heaters, unattended.

When leaving your boat for any reason, turn portable heaters off.

Use Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL) marine-approved cord sets and connections. Do not hook up if you see burn marks or your cord set will not firmly connect.

Routinely replace cord sets. EFD said worn or overloaded cord sets and damaged shore power connections are common causes of fires.

Regularly inspect electrical and fuel systems. Have a professional upgrade the wiring to maintain the needs of your navigational equipment and other appliances, added EFD.

Keep flammable materials such as gasoline and propane tanks in a secure and well-ventilated area away from your boat.

Properly dispose of oily rags in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.

“Leaving oily rags wrapped up in a grocery sack is not safe. The chemicals will begin to breakdown the rags, causing heat and possibly a fire,” said EFD.

Have the United States Coast Guard approve fire extinguishers onboard and know how to use them.

“Fire extinguishers should be mounted near an exit so you are moving toward an exit as you access the extinguisher,” said EFD.

Make sure that all fuel lines and fittings are properly installed and in good condition.

Have a fire escape plan and practice it.

©2024 Cox Media Group