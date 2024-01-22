Local

Everett Fire Department reminds residents of dryer safety

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Everett Fire Department is reminding residents about safety when it comes to using electric clothes dryers.

“Follow these simple safety tips to prevent a clothes dryer fire,” said a spokesperson.

  • Do not use a dryer without a lint filter.
  • Clean the lint filter before and after each drying cycle.
  • Clean the back of the dryer regularly to avoid lint buildup.
  • Make sure the heat vents are working.

