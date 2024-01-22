Everett Fire Department reminds residents of dryer safety

The Everett Fire Department is reminding residents about safety when it comes to using electric clothes dryers.
“Follow these simple safety tips to prevent a clothes dryer fire,” said a spokesperson.
- Do not use a dryer without a lint filter.
- Clean the lint filter before and after each drying cycle.
- Clean the back of the dryer regularly to avoid lint buildup.
- Make sure the heat vents are working.
Follow these simple safety tips to prevent a clothes dryer 🔥.— Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) January 22, 2024
✔️ Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.
✔️ Clean the lint filter before/after each cycle.
✔️ Clean the back of the dryer where lint can build up.
✔️ Ensure the venting system is in proper working order. pic.twitter.com/OVIDFTKD8L
©2024 Cox Media Group