Everett family’s quick thinking prevents fire from spreading to other apartments

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people were displaced this morning following a fire at the Shilo Village Apartments in Everett.

The family told the fire department that a smoke alarm woke them up around 5 a.m., and they were all able to escape quickly.

Firefighters say the family’s quick thinking likely kept the flames from spreading. The department says someone closed the bedroom door where the fire was burning, slowing it down.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from reaching other units.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Why is keeping doors closed vital?

The Everett Fire Department says it:

Limits fire spread by slowing the flames

Minimizes damage because it limits the amount of oxygen feeding the fire

Controls heat and smoke damage

Increases chances of survival

