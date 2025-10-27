Everett to expand SODA zones downtown after 66 drug arrests

EVERETT, Wash. — The city of Everett is expanding its strategy to combat drug-related issues by increasing the areas where individuals with drug convictions are prohibited.

According to the Daily Herald, the Everett City Council opted to expand ‘stay-out of drug’ (SODA) in a portion of the city known for crime connected to drug use.

SODA zones are designated areas where judges can ban people accused or convicted of drug crimes.

A municipal judge usually establishes these zones.

Everett’s goal is to reduce drug activity in hotspots where a high number of overdoses happen.

The newest zone will be implemented along Colby Avenue, specifically between Pacific Avenue and 36th Street.

City officials say that 66 drug-related arrests and 37 suspected overdoses have occurred in this area, with two resulting in death.

The city hopes the increased restrictions will help curb drug-related incidents and improve public safety.

