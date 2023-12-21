Everett boy ‘thought he was going to die’ as he saved family from house fire

EVERETT, Wash. — A local family said they are grateful to be alive after losing nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened in Everett’s 2300 block of Walnut Street.

“It torched everything. If it wasn’t torched it was waterlogged or smoke damaged. But we got the most important things to us. And that’s our lives,” said father, Steven Limar.

While Everett firefighters helped knock down the flames, they credited a child with saving his family.

“I was terrified. I thought I was going to die,” said 10-year-old Remmie, who, despite his fears, was the one to alert his parents to the flames in the middle of the night.

“Next thing you know we hear screaming. ‘Fire, fire, fire,’” said mom, Qryna.

She told KIRO 7 that the smoke alarm never went off.

“I’m so glad that he was yelling and screaming for us because we didn’t hear anything. We had no idea,” said Qryna.

Remmie not only called for help, but he also pulled his brother and sister to safety as the flames grew.

“I just brought them down with me on the floor. I didn’t really know what to do,” said Remmie.

He said he worked to hold his young siblings away from the fire and smoke until his parents could get past the flames and help carry them to safety.

“If we would’ve waited any longer, they would’ve been stuck in there,” said a tearful Qryna.

Once outside, neighbors worked to keep the family safe and warm.

“They helped me fight the fire,” said Steven. “They came with blankets, jackets, things like that for my kids.”

He said while they don’t have a home for the holidays, he still has the greatest gift of all.

“I can’t buy another family. I can’t buy another me. And so being able to be here, right now. Looking at this – knowing that we came through this. It was a situation that wasn’t on our side. But God is on our side,” said Steven.

