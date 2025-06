EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department (EFD) was called to the scene of an apartment fire late Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Shilo Village Apartments on 1926 W Casino Rd.

The fire was mainly on the exterior before it spread to the inside and other buildings.

Firefighters were able to contain and put out the fire quickly.

No one was injured.

EFD is still investigating what caused the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group