Evacuations ordered for people living near Goosmus Fire

DANVILLE, Wash. — Evacuations are being ordered for some people living near the Goosmus Fire that’s burning in the Danville area, near the B.C. border.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and is now over 1,700 acres.

Almost 170 people are working to put out the flames, but it remains uncontained.

In the 4th of July Creek Road area, crews have been working on securing 60 spot fires that were created from the initial run of the fire on September 25.

Level 3 Evacuations are in effect for homes along 4th of July Creek Road, which means leave immediately.

Level 2 Evacuations are in effect for the town of Danville and the area north of Big Goosmus Road, along Highway 21 to the Canadian Border. This means people need to be ready to leave if fire starts to spread into this area.

