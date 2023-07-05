Evacuations ordered for large fire northeast of Shelton

Evacuations have been ordered for a fire northeast of Shelton, near Rainbow Lake, according to Macecom and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are warning people to avoid McEwan Prairie Road for a brush fire that is threatening homes.

Homeowners are being notified to evacuate due to the potential danger.

Every home on McEwan Prairie Rd are being evacuated and on Mason Lake Road up to the fire station 54 and Mason Lake Road... Posted by Macecom on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

CKFR has deployed a water tender to Shelton to assist with a multiple alarm brush fire. We’re joined by Bainbridge Fire, Poulsbo Fire, and North Kitsap Fire & Rescue. ~ PIO LiMarzi Posted by Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue - Official Site on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

RAW: Mason County fire

