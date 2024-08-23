Escaped emus and a surprise snake: A wild week of animal control on Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND - — It’s been a wild week on Whidbey Island.

On August 14, a couple discovered a ball python slithering around in their yard.

On Thursday, a pair of emus showed up unannounced on someone else’s property.

Tammy Esparza, an Animal Control Officer with the Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to both calls.

“It was like emus?! Are you kidding me right now? We had snakes last week and now we have emus,” she told KIRO 7 News. “It was actually pretty cool to see them.

Esparza said she is used to calls about loose dogs or horses, or sheep or goats in the road, so she was surprised to receive two calls within a week about exotic animals.





The Ball Python

Esparza was sitting with her supervisors when the call about the python came in. Esparza said they all thought it was likely a garter snake. “I called the person that reported it on the way out there and he said, ‘definitely not a garter snake. I’ve lived on the island for over 30 years, and this is not a garter snake.’”

Ezparza said the couple had it contained under a plastic tub when she arrived.

As she lifted it, she saw with her own eyes—it was, in fact, a python.

“As far as venomous, I don’t believe that they are,” Esparza said. “Their bites do hurt once they get bigger, but they are not naturally aggressive so they’re not going to just be out to bite somebody.”

Nobody has reached out to claim the snake.

It is currently being cared for by employees with the Whidbey Animals Improvement Foundation (WAIF).





The Emus

Animal Control received a call Thursday after a pair of emus showed up in a couple’s yard.

“It was actually pretty cool to see them. They were young and sweet, and they didn’t have their big long claws yet because they’re still young enough so they weren’t scary in any way and they were very soft.”

Esparza said it appeared the two got loose from their enclosure and wandered down a trail and onto the property.

The couple was able to safely coax them into their fenced area and call for help.

“I helped the owner wrangle them back up the trail to their enclosure,” Esparza said.

While they aren’t a common pet, Esparza said there are a few on the island.





