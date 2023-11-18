EPA awards $4 million to City of Seattle to recycle construction waste

SEATTLE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a $4 million grant to the City of Seattle for a Solid Waste Infrastructure project, announced the City of Seattle on Thursday.

The news release said around 17% of Seattle’s construction waste comes from home demolitions. The funding will go toward creating a system to recycle and rescue the wood.

The EPA awarded over $100 million to states, communities, and territories across the country for recycling infrastructure and waste management systems, said EPA in September.

“Funding for the grant comes from the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling (SWIFR) grant program, authorized by the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act and funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that invests $275 million for Solid Waste Infrastructure for recycling grants nationwide,” said the news release.

Seattle is one of two communities in the Pacific Northwest to be awarded a SWIFR grant.

“One of our greatest responsibilities is to steward our environment and its natural resources by advancing meaningful climate actions through our investments, policies, and practices,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “Our sustainability efforts are reducing our carbon footprint, diverting waste from landfills, and prolonging the life cycle of our natural materials, creating a more resilient environment and healthier communities. Through these federal dollars, we are investing into our circular wood economy, creating new green jobs for our workforce, and advancing our climate goals.”

Did you know that nearly 17% of Seattle’s construction waste comes from home demolition?🏠



EPA awards $4 million to the @CityofSeattle from the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant. pic.twitter.com/13GwZFuAA1 — Seattle Public Utilities (@SeattleSPU) November 17, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group