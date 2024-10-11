Environmental advocates push for more efforts to reduce lead contamination in schools

Environmental advocates say the announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) this week to set a 10-year deadline for most utilities to replace lead service lines for drinking water in homes is a major step forward for improving public health. But they caution the change doesn’t go far enough to protect kids at school.

Our Washington News Bureau spoke with John Rumpler, Clean Water Director for the nonprofit group Environment America.

“Lead contamination of schools’ drinking water is widespread and most schools do not have these lead service lines that EPA is ordering to be removed in ten years, and so while that’s a great step forward in protecting kids and parents and everyone else in their homes, it’s not going to deal with the lead that it’s in the plumbing, the faucets, the fountains, the fixtures all throughout our schools,” said Rumpler.

Rumpler said lead can be harmful to people at any age, but it’s especially dangerous for kids because it can affect the brain.

“Even low levels of lead are now associated with learning disabilities, behavioral problems, loss of IQ points, loss of cognition as well as affecting and harming the way kids grow,” said Rumpler. “The best thing we can do to get the lead out is to replace lead parts where we can and install filters that are certified to remove lead.”

Last year, Michigan made statewide changes after criticism over lead in schools. A new law requires schools and childcare centers to install water filters to prevent lead contamination. A few other cities have also taken steps to reduce lead contamination.

Environment America created an interactive map where parents can learn more about lead in schools in each state and a toolkit with facts about the impact.

©2024 Cox Media Group