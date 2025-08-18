Local

Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for woman in Seattle

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for a woman who is missing in Seattle.

Her name is Clarissa Dixon and she’s 23 years old.

She goes by Claire.

The alert says she wandered off around 3 a.m. on Monday in the area of 22nd Avenue Northwest and Northwest 60th Street.

She may not be able to get home without help.

She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and white pants.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911 right away.

