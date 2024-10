TACOMA, Wash. — An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a teen in Tacoma.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 16-year-old Sebastian Polevia left his home on South 84th Street in Tacoma around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.

Troopers say he is non-verbal and may have trouble getting home without help.

He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and no shirt.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

©2024 Cox Media Group