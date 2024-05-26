Emergency local blood shipment to Texas after severe storms

SEATTLE — Bloodworks Northwest is sending a rush shipment of Type O negative blood to Texas after severe storms have injured dozens in the region. Hospitals there have completely exhausted their Type O blood supply.

Type O blood is the universal blood type and can be used in transfusions for patients of any blood type.

Bloodworks NW says Type O blood is in critically short supply this Memorial Day Weekend.

If you are able to donate blood, especially if you are Type O, you can book an appointment at www.bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.

