Electric Avenue bridge in Bellingham closed due to ‘critical structural issues’

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Electric Avenue bridge in Bellingham was closed Monday night due to critical structural issues. The bridge is expected to be closed at least two weeks.

The bridge will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Critical failures were found during a recent inspection of the bridge.

Crews are finalizing a detour plan. Drivers are asked to use Woburn Street as the alternate route for Electric Avenue.

The closure may change some school bus routes as well as transit bus routes.

The Bellingham Public Works department hopes to come up with a temporary plan that will allow single lane travel soon.

Bellingham Bridge Closure Map

