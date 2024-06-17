Elderly man rescued from burning home in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood

SEATTLE — As flames shot through a front window in a second-floor bedroom, firefighters carried an elderly man to safety.

The first calls about the fire at a two-story home in the 5000 block of 26th Ave. SW in the Delridge neighborhood came in at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the second floor and neighbors told firefighters that the person who lived in the house may still be inside.

As some firefighters quickly got water onto the fire, others found the lone occupant, and man about 90 years old, and carried him out. He was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital.

The fire was completely out within about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

