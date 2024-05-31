Edmonds preschool teacher wins big in Washington’s Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Edmonds preschool teacher had an exciting end to Teacher Appreciation Week after winning a $200,000 prize in Washington’s Lottery.

According to a press release from Washington’s Lottery, lifelong Edmonds resident J.C. picked up the winning ticket at her local Safeway on May 11 while stopping for a coffee with her mom. She used the $10 she had won from a previous Scratch game to offhandedly purchase a ticket for the new Cash Stacks Scratch game.

J.C. remembered to check her ticket late that night, having to double and then triple-check with Washington’s Lottery app and her mom that she had won the game’s top prize. Both women were speechless at the win.

Washington’s Lottery said that J.C. plans to use her winnings to buy a new car and take a trip to Ireland, a destination she has long dreamed of exploring.













