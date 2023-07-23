Edmonds police host first gift cards for guns event

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds police held their first gift cards for guns event on Saturday.

Police said 44 rifles, or shotguns, and 31 handguns were collected. A handgun reported stolen in 1990 was even collected.

Participants could get a maximum of $200 in Amazon gift cards.

Police said the event started at 9 a.m. at the City of Edmonds Public Works property and by 11:15 a.m. officers had given out $4,500 in gift cards to Edmonds and Snohomish County residents.

The Edmonds Police Department said they often have people turn in unwanted guns. Usually, the guns are inherited through family, or various changes in life circumstances and the owner doesn’t want it.

“The goal of this event was to provide a safe, convenient resource for residents to turn in unwanted weapons so that they are not stolen and used to victimize others, found by a child and tragically discharged, used by a person in crisis, lost, or left unattended and unsecured,” said the EPD.

Police said all the weapons collected were checked in state and national databases.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff for putting on such a well-organized event that furthered our community engagement. Safely removing over seventy unwanted weapons from our community means that criminals won’t have access to them, and potential tragedies may be avoided,” said Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett.

Those not linked to a case with be destroyed.

“Thanks to our community and our police department, 75 firearms will no longer be available to harm anyone. That is 75 less opportunities for a child to be injured or killed and 75 less firearms that could be stolen and used in a future crime. I greatly appreciate everyone’s effort in supporting firearm safety and gun violence prevention,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson.

©2023 Cox Media Group