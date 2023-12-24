Local

Edmonds Police Department reports minor earthquake

By KIRO 7 News Staff

There was an earthquake in the Olympic Peninsula region Sunday morning. (United States Geological Survey)

The Edmonds Police Department said there was a minor earthquake in the region Sunday morning.

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:14 a.m., according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

It was nearly 4 miles west of Quilcene, 15 miles from Poulsbo, and 32 miles from Seattle.

If you felt the earthquake, EPD says don’t call 911.

You can report it on the United States Geological Survey’s website.

For more information on the size and origin of the earthquake, go here.

