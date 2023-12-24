Edmonds Police Department reports minor earthquake

The Edmonds Police Department said there was a minor earthquake in the region Sunday morning.

Our region has experienced a minor earthquake. There are no impacts to Edmonds police services and there are no public safety incidents as a result. Please DO NOT call 911 to report the earthquake. Use 911 for emergency service requests. 🚑🚓🚒https://t.co/FBRwVpn4bH pic.twitter.com/4VWe1D3ziQ — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) December 24, 2023

The 4.0 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:14 a.m., according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

It was nearly 4 miles west of Quilcene, 15 miles from Poulsbo, and 32 miles from Seattle.

If you felt the earthquake, EPD says don’t call 911.

You can report it on the United States Geological Survey’s website.

