Officers with the Edmonds Police Department said they will be conducting emphasis patrols to address ferry line cutters Friday.

Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 23, Edmonds police officers will be partnering with the Washington State Patrol and looking for drivers cutting into the ferry lanes.

“We’ve had way too many traffic complaints turn into road rage situations there,” the department said in a statement.

©2023 Cox Media Group