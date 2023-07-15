Local

Edgewood deputy wrangles cow after it escapes enclosure

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Edgewood cows

By Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

EDGEWOOD, Wash. — An Edgewood deputy was a cowboy for a day after a calf escaped its enclosure on Friday.

The Edgewood Police Department said they got a call that the calf had gotten out and was walking down the street.

With the help of a neighbor, the deputy was able to wrangle it back to the field where the momma cow was waiting.

“Another happy ending here in our sweet city of Edgewood,” said Edgewood PD.




©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read