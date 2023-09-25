Eastside Fire and Rescue battles house fire in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE — Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 17900 block of 151 Way Northeast in Woodinville.

EF&R is on scene of a residential structure fire near the 17900 blk of 151st Way NE in Woodinville. Currently in offensive fire attack. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jZKXnBCTnc — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) September 24, 2023

The fire was under control in about an hour as crews from Bothell, Shoreline, and Kirkland helped extinguish the flames.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to a social media post made by the department.

Thank you to crews from Bothell, Shoreline, Kirkland, Redmond Medics and Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue on their assistance today in this mornings residential fire in Woodinville. All occupants out safely. pic.twitter.com/mu56tJrc4n — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) September 24, 2023

