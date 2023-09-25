Local

Eastside Fire and Rescue battles house fire in Woodinville

By KIRO 7 News Staff

WOODINVILLE — Around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 17900 block of 151 Way Northeast in Woodinville.

The fire was under control in about an hour as crews from Bothell, Shoreline, and Kirkland helped extinguish the flames.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to a social media post made by the department.

