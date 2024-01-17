Local

Eastbound I-90 fully blocked through North Bend for major collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A closure at eastbound I-90 through North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A collision has eastbound I-90 fully blocked just west of State Route 202 in North Bend.

Drivers are warned to anticipate “major backups,” and are urged to avoid the area or consider alternate routes.

This comes just minutes after I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopened following a separate overnight closure brought on by icy conditions and multiple collisions.

Snow is expected to fall at the pass and in North Bend for most of Wednesday.

