Eastbound I-90 reopens west of Snoqualmie Pass summit after spinouts

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Eastbound Interstate 90 was closed just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit for treacherous conditions Tuesday morning.

The highway has since reopened.

Multiple vehicles were blocking the interstate after spinning out on the slippery road surface.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the highway was closed at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday. It reopened about 30 minutes later.

Snow and slush is on the road.

Traction tires are required and chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight. Oversize vehicles are not allowed.

