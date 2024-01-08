Eastbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopens after closing for ‘multiple crashes’

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Eastbound I-90 has reopened after it had been closed for “multiple crashes” through Snoqualmie Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Snow has been falling at the passes for the better part of the morning, with a blizzard warning taking effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Westbound I-90 remains open, as does Stevens Pass at US 2 and White Pass at US 12.

WSDOT is reminding drivers that chains are required through the passes right now. Failure to do so could result in a $500 ticket.

