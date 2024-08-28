Earthquake simulator to 'shake things up' in Marysville this week

MARYSVILLE - — Have you ever wondered what a big earthquake feels like? The world’s largest mobile earthquake simulator can give you some insight.

‘The Big Shaker’ is headed to the Delta Plaza in Marysville tomorrow.

The simulator is capable of recreating magnitudes up to 8.0.

Earthquake experts including the Washington Emergency Management Division and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network will be in attendance to teach people how to prepare for an earthquake.

The Center for Independence will have information specifically tailored for people with disabilities.

The free event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.





