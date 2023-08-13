Early morning shootings in Capitol Hill put 3 in hospital

SEATTLE — Three people were wounded during two early morning shootings in Belltown Sunday.

According to Seattle Police, officers arrived at a Belltown neighborhood around 2:00 a.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots. They then saw several people and cars driving away from two areas where shootings had happened. The first was near First Avenue and Lenora Street and the other was in the 100th block of Blanchard Street.

First responders found a 26-year-old man with several gunshot wounds and took him to the hospital. As the morning continued, officers learned of a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman arriving at a nearby hospital with similar wounds.

Police did find significant damage to cars in the parking lot where the shooting happened but all three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering. Officers say that they do not yet know what started the shooting and if you have any information to please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206)233-5000.

Seattle Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will be leading the investigation.





