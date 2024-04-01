Early morning apartment fire in South Seattle injures resident

A fire at an apartment building in South Seattle injured a man this morning.

According to Seattle Fire Department officials, a 59-year-old man was transported to Harborview Hospital in serious condition after a small fire in an apartment in the 3600 block of 34th Ave S in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Firefighters rescued the man from the fire that was contained to one unit in the complex. The apartment’s sprinkler system helped contain the fire. The cause is under investigation.













