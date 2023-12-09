Duvall man sentenced to ten years for trying to sexually exploit 11-year-old

Wash. — A man from Duvall was sentenced to ten years in prison Friday for “attempted enticement” of a minor, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Thirty-seven-year-old Steven Michael Burke was awaiting sentencing for having and distributing “images of child sexual abuse,” when officials say he used a chat site to search for sexually explicit images of an 11-year-old child.

Burke pleaded guilty in September and admitted to contacting the 11-year-old child while seeking sexually explicit images.

Burke also sent the child similar images. The crime was discovered after Burke was sentenced to probation for earlier crimes.

During the sentencing, Judge Ricardo S. Martinez imposed twenty years of supervision after Burke was released from prison.

“One of [a judge’s] primary concerns is community protection… the protection of children I hold at the highest level of all,” said Martinez.

Burke has been in custody since May 4.

