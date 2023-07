A dump truck full of asphalt overturned and spilled onto a road in Gig Harbor Friday, according to Gig Harbor Fire.

At about 12:44 p.m., crews responded to a report of the overturned dump truck at the round at Port Fosdick and Stone Drive.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A Class C wrecker has been called to the scene to assist in cleaning the roadway.

There were no reported injuries.

