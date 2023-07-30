DUI hit-and-run suspect leads Thurston County officers on winding chase

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County officers worked together to stop a DUI hit-and-run suspect after they tried to escape.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Lacey police were sent to a hit-and-run crash at Pacific and Carpenter on Saturday. It was reported that a green Toyota Tacoma had hit another car and was stalled out in a lane.

The person whose car was hit thought the driver of the truck to be DUI. When the truck started again it fled the scene and the person hit followed them. Lacey police were able to get behind the truck and tried to stop it but it fled on Pacific and got onto Interstate 5 southbound.

The Sheriff’s Office said the truck started using the shoulder on I-5 and Lacey police stopped following but had probable cause for hit-and-run and eluding.

The truck crossed paths with Sheriff Sanders who was at a traffic stop on his way to a community event. Sheriff Sanders also tried to stop the truck. He developed reasonable suspicion of DUI and was authorized by a shift supervisor to pursue the driver.

The chase continued south on I-5 when Tumwater police and the Washington State Patrol joined. The Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement did a PIT maneuver and the truck sped toward police going northbound in the southbound lanes. The truck swerved to the side before colliding with a patrol car and officers did another PIT maneuver, finally stopping the truck.

The driver followed commands and was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver will be booked for eluding, DUI, no ignition interlock, DWLS 3rd, possessing a stolen vehicle, and his outstanding warrants for unlawfully possessing a gun, possessing a stolen car, hit-and-run, and giving false statements.

“We want to thank WSP, Tumwater Police, Lacey Police, and anyone else who assisted in the arrest,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

This week, the Thurston County Correctional facility will be back at full capacity. That means suspects in a long list of crimes will be arrested rather than released at the scene.

The jail spent the last three years operating under pandemic population requirements. So people suspected of misdemeanors and felonies for certain crimes were released while the prosecutor’s office handled their case.

Facilitators said the jail will only revert back to population control if it becomes overcrowded.









