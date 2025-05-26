Ducklings rescued from Mukilteo storm drain

On Saturday, the Mukilteo Police Department rescued a few web-footed citizens in distress.

Student Officer Zenk, Officer Elliott, and Sergeant Jones saved five ducklings who were trapped in a storm drain.

The officers carefully pulled the ducklings to safety using a net and reunited them with their mom.

The department says she gave them a “grateful quack of approval.”

“Just another reminder that whether it walks, waddles, or swims — we’re here to serve and protect,” the department shared online.

