Drivers can expect extra hour of travel time through DuPont this weekend

DUPONT, Wash. — People traveling on I-5 through DuPont this weekend can expect two nights of “significant congestion,” and are advised by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to add an extra hour of travel time.

Overnight Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12, crews will reduce both directions of I-5 to a single lane. That one lane will detour up and over the Steilacoom-DuPont Road off- and on-ramps.

Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.

Crews will be setting 170-foot-long girders, each weighing about 206,000 pounds, to support a replacement overpass and diverging diamond interchange.

Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 I-5 Closures

8 p.m. – I-5 lane closures begin.

10 p.m. – I-5 reduced to one lane in each direction. That one lane will detour through the off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road /exit 119.

6 a.m. – Lanes begin reopening.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. while girders are begin installed. Travelers will follow signed detours.

Overnight closure of Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass

To keep travelers moving on I-5, the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will close during overnight while girders are installed. Here’s what to expect:

Northbound I-5 travelers needing to use exit 119 at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour to 41st Division Drive and return to southbound I-5 to exit 119.

Travelers on Steilacoom-DuPont Road heading to northbound I-5 will detour to southbound I-5 to exit 118 at Center Drive and return to northbound I-5.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass.

