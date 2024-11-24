Driver suspected of speeding dies after crashing into building in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a crash into a building that left the driver dead in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.

The crash happened around 2:48 a.m. near Elliott Avenue West and West Galer Street.

When Seattle Fire arrived, they pronounced the driver dead.

Police closed off the area so that detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad could complete their investigation.

After Seattle Fire got access to the person, the King County Medical Examiner took custody of the body to determine the exact cause of death.

After the investigation police said the cause of the crash was speed.

Police said the 41-year-old man was driving fast south on 15th Avenue West, lost control and crashed into a parked car before crashing into a concrete building.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about the crash to contact the Traffic Collision Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.

