Driver survives hitting power pole at 100mph, Thurston Co. deputies say

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a driver managed to walk away from a crash after hitting a power pole going 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say the driver lost control on Maytown Road Monday afternoon.

The area is expected to be closed until crews can replace the damaged pole.

The sheriff’s office says the driver got out on their own and was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver will be booked for driving under the influence once they are released.

