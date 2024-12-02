Driver suffers possible medical emergency in crash on US 101 in Clallam County

A pickup truck veered off US Highway 101 in Blyn, landing on a pedestrian walkway near milepost 272, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident, reported in Clallam County, is believed to have been caused by a possible medical emergency involving the driver.

The vehicle left the highway and came to rest on the pedestrian tunnel walkway, which runs under the road.

No further details about the driver’s condition or any potential injuries have been released. Authorities are investigating the crash and its cause.

No pedestrians were reported to have been on the walkway at the time of the incident.

