Driver sits atop Tesla after it ends up in Puyallup River

FIFE, Wash. — If driving your car into a river isn’t bad enough, being arrested afterward made for a very bad Monday for one driver in Fife.

At 7 p.m. Monday, Pierce County deputies and swift water and dive teams headed to Frank Albert Road East and North Levee Road East for a car in the Puyallup River.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the driver had taken refuge on top of their waterlogged Tesla while waiting to be rescued.

After getting the driver out of their precarious position, divers, swift water team members, and Tacoma Police officers hooked up the car so it could be towed out of the river.

While that operation was unfolding, Fife Police officers took care of the report and suspected DUI driver.

























