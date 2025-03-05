Driver seriously hurt after crashing into Spanaway home

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the garage of a home.

It happened on 246th Street Court East in Spanaway around 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews say they had to pull the driver free and are now working to stabilize the garage.

The damage did not extend into primary areas of the home.

No word as to what caused the crash.

At 2:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crashing into a garage in the 3800 block of 246th St Ct E in Spanaway. The driver was extricated and transported with serious injuries. Crews are working to stabilize the garage. The damage did not extend into the… pic.twitter.com/x1ZvuhzhfD — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) March 5, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group