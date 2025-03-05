Local

Driver seriously hurt after crashing into Spanaway home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Car into home in Spanaway
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire and Rescue says one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the garage of a home.

It happened on 246th Street Court East in Spanaway around 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews say they had to pull the driver free and are now working to stabilize the garage.

The damage did not extend into primary areas of the home.

No word as to what caused the crash.

