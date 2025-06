DARRINGTON, Wash. — The Darrington Fire Department says it had to cut a person out of a log truck after it flipped on Highway 530.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The department says that when it first learned about the crash, no injuries were reported.

When they arrived, however, they realized it was more serious than they thought.

The driver was rushed to a local trauma center to be treated. No word on how they’re doing.

