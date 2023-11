CARNATION, Wash. — Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to a crash after a car went over an embankment near Carnation Sunday night.

It happened on Northeast Tolt Hill Road near 298th Place Northeast around 9 p.m.

Crews said the car hit power lines before landing in the embankment.

No one was found inside the car or around the area of the crash.

