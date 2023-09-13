Driver killed in single-car crash into poles, fire hydrant in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — Fife police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a driver Tuesday night.

Police said that at about 9:20 p.m. a car was driving east on 20th Street East when it hit a power pole and then crashed into light poles and a fire hydrant.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was killed.

He was the only person in the car.

The investigation continued overnight and on Wednesday morning, the car and debris remained at the crash scene.

By 5 a.m., a crew was cleaning up the street and shortly after, the victim’s car was loaded onto a tow truck and taken away.

Both directions of 20th were closed from Wapato Way East to 70th Avenue East. The road was reopened before 5:30 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is road work on both directions of State Route 99 near 70th Avenue East to Wapato Way East.

A crew may be replacing a light or power pole.

