Driver killed in Parkland chain-reaction crash

PARKLAND, Wash — Around 9 a.m. Monday a driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash near the intersection of 99th Street South and A Street South in Parkland.

Deputies say a driver in a black pickup went around a garbage truck into oncoming traffic at high speed. That suspect driver ran a stop sign before hitting a tow truck which then hit the victim vehicle.

The victim had to be extricated by firefighters. Unfortunately, they passed away at the hospital.

The other two drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The suspect driver is now facing vehicular homicide charges for reckless driving that caused a fatality.

