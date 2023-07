The driver of a cement truck was injured Wednesday morning after a rollover incident in Spanaway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 8:31 a.m., troopers and medics with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the incident on eastbound State Route 704, near Spanaway Loop Road.

Crews with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were able to remove the driver from the damaged truck.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

