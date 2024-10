A semi-truck rollover on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 23 in Preston is causing significant traffic delays, with multiple lanes blocked, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon, and the driver of the semi, though injured, is conscious and alert.

Tow trucks are en route to clear the scene, but motorists are urged to use caution while traveling through the area.

Drivers should consider alternate routes if possible.

